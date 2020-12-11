Estás leyendo: Mapfre se compromete a no llamar a sus trabajadores fuera de horario laboral salvo excepciones

Derechos laborales Mapfre se compromete a no llamar a sus trabajadores fuera de horario laboral salvo excepciones

La empresa firmó este viernes la "Política del Derecho a Desconexión Digital de las Personas Trabajadoras" con los sindicatos.

Local de Mapfre en Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
MADRID

Mapfre firmó este viernes la "Política del Derecho a Desconexión Digital de las Personas Trabajadoras" con los sindicatos, un acuerdo en el que se compromete a no realizar ningún tipo de comunicación con sus empleados fuera del horario laboral, salvo que existan circunstancias excepcionales.

Este acuerdo diferencia así las franjas horarias que se consideran como tiempo libre del trabajador, algo que también han implementado otras empresas. En concreto, Mapfre señala que los horarios de desconexión que implantará serán de lunes a jueves desde las 20 horas hasta las 8 horas, viernes de 16 horas hasta las 8 horas del lunes, y festivos durante todo el día. Por su parte, los trabajadores que realicen su actividad laboral en festivos u horarios especiales quedan excluidos de esta política.

Según señala Mapfre, estas medidas quedarán sin efecto en los supuestos en que exista un "grave, inminente y evidente" perjuicio empresarial y se necesite una respuesta inmediata. Asimismo, el acuerdo contempla que también se evitará cualquier comunicación con los empleados en su tiempo de permisos o vacaciones.

Esta política de desconexión digital solo afecta a las personas que trabajan con el grupo en España, aunque Mapfre ha anunciado que se compromete a trabajar para extender este tipo de acuerdos al resto de países en los que desarrolla su actividad.

