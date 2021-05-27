La sentencia dictada por el Juzgado Contencioso Administrativo número 3 de Zaragoza ha estimado el recurso interpuesto por la Asociación de Abogados Cristianos contra el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza por colocar junto a la bandera de España una LGTBI el 26 de junio de 2020.

Según informa el Heraldo, el juez anula y deja sin efecto la actuación del consistorio, amparándose en la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo del 26 de mayo de 2020, que considera incompatible "con el marco constitucional y legal vigente, y en particular, con el deber de objetividad y neutralidad de las Administraciones Públicas la utilización, incluso ocasiones, de banderas no oficiales en el exterior de los edificios y espacios públicos, aun cuando las mismas no sustituyan, sino que concurran, con la bandera de España y las demás legal o estatuariamente instituidas".

El magistrado no ha considerado las alegaciones del Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza, que decían no haber hizado la bandera LGTBI por no estar esta en un mastil, sino ser "una pancarta".

Cabe recurso ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Aragón. La Asociación de Abogados Cristianos ya recurrió está actuación en Cádiz, donde un juzgado también decidió fallar a su favor.