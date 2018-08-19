Una nueva agresión homófoba tuvo lugar este fin de semana en una discoteca de Alcorcón tras ser agredido un joven presuntamente por un miembro de la seguridad después de dar un beso a su pareja.
Así lo ha señalado en un comunicado Ganar Alcorcón, quien ha denunciado "la inoperatividad" de la oficina municipal contra los delitos de odio ante la agresión homófoba.
El portavoz de Ganar Alcorcón, Jesús Santos, que estuvo con la pareja que sufrió la agresión, ha señalado que la oficina de delitos de odio, dependiente del Ayuntamiento, no estaba disponible.
La víctima se trata del primo de la actriz Andrea Duro, quien ha criticado a través de las redes sociales la agresión sufrida a manos de "la seguridad" del local.
La dirección de la discoteca ha asegurado que la empresa "no discrimina por razón de raza, sexo o religión y cuenta en su plantilla con personal de muy distintos orígenes, nacionalidades y condiciones".
Críticas al Ayuntamiento
"En unos momentos de enorme calvario personal para la persona agredida, los servicios municipales han fallado a un vecino", ha señalado el portavoz Ganar Alcorcón.
Según Ganar Alcorcón, el vecino sufrió una agresión frente a la discoteca. Lo denunciaba en la red social Facebook donde explicaba que por darse un beso con su pareja a la puerta de la discoteca le han pegado "un guantazo en la mejilla" y le han "sacado el hombro".
El resultado fue un corte en la ceja y en la mejilla, como retratan las fotos subidas a la red social, y fue insultado al grito de "Aquí no queremos maricones".
