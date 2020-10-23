palma de mallorca
El Consell de Mallorca pone en marcha desde el lunes en Inca, Palma y Manacor el servicio de atención integral a personas LGTBI que necesiten acompañamiento, asesoramiento psicológico o jurídico, información sobre diversidad sexual y de género o que estén sufriendo situaciones de discriminación.
Se ofrecerá atención telefónica y se hará una labor de seguimiento de los usuarios del servicio
Según ha informado el Departamento Insular de Presidencia, el servicio lo prestarán profesionales de Ben Amics. Se ofrecerá al mismo tiempo atención telefónica y se hará una labor de seguimiento de los usuarios del servicio. El servicio se ofrece en Palma en la asociación Ben Amics, lunes y miércoles de 10.00 a 14.00 horas; en Inca, martes de 16.00 a 20.00 horas; y en Manacor en el Espai Na Camel·la, jueves de 16.00 a 20.00 horas. La consellera de Presidencia, Teresa Suárez, ha celebrado que "por primera vez se dará atención en la Part Forana" con un nuevo servicio "de referencia". Unas declaraciones muy diferentes a las dadas por la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que aseguró que el colectivo es "libre" gracias a la Constitución del 78 y que las agresiones que sufren son "puntuales".
El reclamo del colectivo llega a las instituciones
Por su parte, Suárez aseguró: "Llenamos un vacío importante que existía con relación a la atención y derechos del colectivo y que tanto ciudadanía como entidades reclamaban". Además, con esta medida el Consell da cumplimiento a la ley autonómica LGTBI. El servicio se dirige también a profesionales, familiares, personas que puedan tener dudas, que conozcan casos de discriminación o que tengan problemas de inserción laboral, médicos o psicológicos.
