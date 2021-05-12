CUENCAActualizado:
El principal acceso peatonal a las Casas Colgadas de Cuenca, el edificio más emblemático y popular de la capital, que estaba cortado desde el 26 de abril por la realización de unas obras, se ha derrumbado este miércoles.
Fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112 han informado a Efe de que la llamada de aviso se ha recibido a las 10.26 horas y en la misma se alertaba de que en el principal acceso peatonal a las Casas Colgadas se había desprendido gran parte del muro, que ha arrastrado rocas y tejas, sin que se produjeran heridos.
Además, fuentes de la Policía Local de Cuenca han informado a Efe de que el derrumbe se ha producido en un momento en el que los operarios que realizan la obra estaban de descanso. Hasta el lugar del suceso se han desplazado agentes de Policía Local, Policía Nacional y de movilidad, y está previsto que el alcalde de Cuenca, Darío Dolz, se desplace hasta el lugar del suceso para analizar lo sucedido.
Las obras que se desarrollan en la zona desde el 26 de abril tienen como finalidad reparar las deficiencias producidas por unas fugas en la red de saneamiento que habían supuesto el desplome del muro de mampostería y el rebaje del tablero de la calle. Debido a estos trabajos la zona estaba cortada a viandantes y vehículos, por lo que solo se podía acceder al conocido puente de San Pablo desde el parador de turismo.
