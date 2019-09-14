Emergencias 112 Andalucía ha desactivado el Plan de Emergencias Ante el Riesgo de Inundaciones en Málaga por la mejora climatológica tras el temporal de lluvia que comienza a remitir en Andalucía.
Según ha informado Emergencias 112 Andalucía se han gestionado 1.155 incidencias registradas desde el inicio del temporal en las provincias de Almería, Málaga y Granada, unas actuaciones que han descendido tras las precipitaciones registradas desde el pasado jueves.
Desde el inicio del temporal se han producido 338 incidencias en la provincia de Málaga, la segunda que mayor número de emergencias coordinadas ha registrado en estos días.
Los municipios más afectados por la gota fría han sido Alhaurín El Grande, Almogía, Antequera, Archidona, Coín, Málaga, Monda, Ronda, Vélez-Málaga y Villanueva del Trabuco entre otros.
Seis rescates en 52 salidas esta madrugada
Los bomberos de Málaga han efectuado un total de 52 salidas esta madrugada, en las que han efectuado seis rescates por las lluvias e intervenciones por inundación del calzadas, caídas de cornisas y árboles, entre las que destaca la de un ficus centenario de la ciudad cuyas ramas se han partido y caído sobre unos vehículos.
Según ha informado a Efe fuentes del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Málaga, desde esta madrugada se han realizado 52 salidas, de las que 25 se deben a inundaciones y efectos del agua, 6 actuaciones de rescate de personas, 20 por caídas de cornisas, árboles, y farolas y otra por el desprendimiento del techo de un pabellón deportivo en Puerto de la Torre.
