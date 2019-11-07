Público
Desahucio Alcorcón DIRECTO | Los activistas consiguen frenar el desahucio de Carmen en Alcorcón

Desde las 8 de la mañana, un grupo de activistas se ha concentrado a las puertas de la vivienda de Carmen Arnedo para parar el desahucio de esta conocida y querida activista por el derecho a la vivienda en el municipio madrileño.

Imagen de archivo de una pancarta de 'Stop Desahucios'. EP

Imagen de archivo de una pancarta de 'Stop Desahucios'. EP

Carmen Arnedo figuraba como avalista en una hipoteca de 110.000 euros que su hijo pidió para comprar un piso de 30 metros cuadrados. Con la crisis, perdió el trabajo y dejó de pagar. El banco se quedó con la casa y con la de Carmen, que subastó por 57.000 euros.

