Desahucio en Madrid El juez suspende el desahucio de un familia con cuatro menores en el distrito de Latina

Según fuentes de la coordinadora, la vulnerabilidad de la familia ha podido justificar la suspensión del desahucio, que ha comunicado el juez a la policía judicial que tenía la orden de llevarlo a cabo.

Medio centenar de activistas de la coordinadora de vivienda de Madrid han apoyado a la familia | EFE

Medio centenar de activistas de la coordinadora de vivienda de Madrid han apoyado a la familia | EFE

El juez ha suspendido este mediodía el desahucio previsto de una familia en el número 103 de la Avenida de la Aviación, en el barrio de Cuatro Vientos (Latina), donde medio centenar de activistas de la coordinadora de vivienda de Madrid han apoyado a la familia.

Se trata de una mujer con un embarazo de riesgo de seis meses, que es madre de otros cuatro hijos menores de edad, uno de los cuales acaba de dejar el hospital por un virus, ha dicho una portavoz la coordinadora.

El desahucio ha sido paralizado hasta nueva fecha, ha dicho la Coordinadora de Vivienda, después que la policía judicial comprobara que no había ninguna solución habitacional para la familia, ni albergues ni viviendas, por parte de los servicios sociales. Por otra parte, el procurador intentaba hablar con la propiedad de la vivienda, un banco, por si hubiese alguna solución.

Según la coordinadora, todo el proceso se ha vivido esta mañana con tranquilidad y sin fuerza policial ante medio centenar de activistas y vecinos que se habían congregado desde las 06:00 horas para apoyar a la familia y para intentar paralizar el desahucio.

