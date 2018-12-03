Público
Después de que este lunes entrara la comisión judicial a la vivienda, la anciana ha tenido que abandonar su casa y entregar las llaves. La mujer acusa a su nieto de vender su casa "sin su consentimiento" y dejarla sin dinero "ni para comprar el pan".

Manifestación en Madrid organizada por la PAH por el derecho a una vivienda digna.- EFE

Una mujer de 99 años ha sido desahuciada de su casa de Pozuelo de Alarcón después de que su nieto vendiera, según la mujer, su casa "sin su consentimiento" y la dejara sin dinero "ni para comprar el pan".

Después de que este lunes entrara la comisión judicial a la vivienda, la anciana ha tenido que abandonar su casa y entregar las llaves. Tras ello, según testigos presenciales, se ha sentado en un banco, manifestando que no se iba a ir. "Quiero justicia", ha dicho la mujer, que sostiene que su nieto y el notario de éste la "engañaron".

El 11 de julio de 2017, se celebró el juicio contra el nieto de la afectada por un delito continuado de estafa y alternativamente un delito continuado de apropiación indebida. Pero, finalmente, quedó absuelto.

Entonces, la mujer ya denunció que su familiar no le había dejado "ni para comprar el pan". Su nieto, según la denunciante, se hizo "con casi dos millones de euros" de su abuela entre dinero y propiedades y vendió su propio dúplex de Pozuelo "sin su consentimiento por unos 420.000 euros".

