No es el primer incidente de este tipo, puesto que en septiembre la policía local identificó a 200 estudiantes que participaban en una fiesta en la residencia que provocó un brote que conllevó la cancelación de las clases presenciales. 

06/10/2020.-.Miembros de la Policía Autonómica se han presentado hoy en el Colegio Mayor Galileo Galilei, en Valencia, donde la celebración en sus instalaciones de una fiesta originó un brote de covid-19 y provocando la suspensión de las clases presencial
Imagen de archivo de la última intervención policial en el Colegio Mayor Galileo Galilei, en Valencia. EFE/Manuel Bruque.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han disuelto durante la madrugada de este sábado una fiesta no autorizada en el Colegio Mayor Galileo Galilei de València que al parecer ha congregado a cerca de 200 estudiantes.

Se trata de la misma residencia que sufrió un brote de coronavirus con cerca de 160 positivos tras una fiesta el pasado mes de septiembre. En esta ocasión, los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 00.45 horas de este sábado, después de que la Policía Local de València recibiese quejas por una fiesta en la residencia de la avenida Naranjos la que, al parecer, no se respetaban las distancias de seguridad ni el uso de mascarillas obligatorio en prevención del coronavirus, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del cuerpo municipal, que se movilizó hasta el lugar pero no llegó a intervenir porque la Policía Nacional ya se había hecho cargo de la situación.

Los agentes de la Policía Local comprobaron que había cerca de 200 estudiantes, al parecer todos residentes del colegio mayor, que habían ocupado zonas del interior del edificio para celebrar una fiesta no autorizada.

Según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional, los estudiantes estaban reunidos "en grupos reducidos" en las zonas comunes. A la llegada de los agentes de las fuerzas de seguridad, los estudiantes volvieron a sus habitaciones.

Brotes de covid en octubre

El Colegio Mayor Galileo Galilei fue el foco de un brote de coronavirus el pasado mes de octubre que obligó a suspender las clases presenciales de todo el campus de Vera de la UPV y a pasar a modalidad online toda la formación.

Los positivos detectados en el entorno del colegio mayor ascendieron a más de 160. La Policía de la Generalitat Valenciana identificó a 214 personas que participaron en entre el 26 y el 27 de septiembre en una fiesta ibicenca en la azotea de la instalación.


