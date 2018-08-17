Público
Público

Desalojan el 'gaztetxe Maravillas' de Pamplona, okupado desde hace once meses

La zona del Palacio Marqués de Rozalejo de Pamplona se encuentra acordonada y se han registrado algunas cargas policiales en los aledaños a la plaza de Navarrería. Hasta el momento no se han registrado detenciones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Desalojan el Palacio Marqués de Rozalejo de Pamplona, ocupado desde 2017. / @oihanvito

Desalojan el Palacio Marqués de Rozalejo de Pamplona, okupado desde 2017. / @oihanvito

Desde las 4.45 horas agentes de la Policía Foral, siguiendo una orden judicial, trabajan en coordinación con la Policía Nacional en el desalojo del 'gaztetxe Maravillas', en el Palacio Marqués de Rozalejo de Pamplona, okupado desde hace más de once meses.

Según ha informado la Policía Foral, el desalojo se está realizando con "normalidad" si bien se han encontrado "resistencia pasiva de algunas personas en su interior". Hasta el momento no se han registrado detenciones.

A las 9 horas de este viernes continúan las labores de desalojo en el interior con la liberación de la última persona que permanecía encadenada a un barril. La zona se encuentra acordonada y se han registrado algunas cargas policiales en los aledaños a la plaza de Navarrería.

Esta misma semana, la presidenta del Gobierno de Navarra, Uxue Barkos, hizo una "oferta de diálogo" en base a "un desalojo ordenado y sin problemas para nadie" y "a la búsqueda de un espacio" para el 'Gaztetxe Maravillas'. "Busquemos un espacio", dijo Barkos, que indicó que "no puede ser cualquiera, no puede ser por la vía de la okupación que es una negativa en sí misma al diálogo".

Por su parte, el alcalde de Pamplona, Joseba Asiron, afirmó este jueves que "un desalojo unilateral no sería la mejor solución" para el gaztetxe. Según el alcalde, tales medidas no harían sino "acentuar la división", por lo que "desde el Ayuntamiento, lo que se hace es una llamada al diálogo".

Etiquetas