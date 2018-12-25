Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Desaparecida Buscan a una menor de 15 años desaparecida en Navarra desde el sábado

Según se indica en la cuenta de Twitter de la Guardia Civil y de SOS Desaparecidos, se trata de Olaia Moreno Área, de 15 años, 1,54 de estatura, ojos castaños y pelo ondulado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fuente: Guardia Civil.

Fuente: Guardia Civil.

Una menor de 15 años está desaparecida desde el pasado sábado, cuando fue vista por última vez en la localidad navarra de Zolina-Aranguren.

Según se indica en la cuenta de Twitter de la Guardia Civil y de SOS Desaparecidos, se trata de Olaia Moreno Área, de 15 años, 1,54 de estatura, ojos castaños y pelo ondulado.

En la descripción facilitada por los allegados de la joven se señala que la menor lleva piercings en la lengua, es de complexión delgada y tiene una cicatriz en la cara.

Si alguien puede aportar algún dato, la Guardia Civil recuerda que se puede llamar al 062, el 091 o al 112.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad