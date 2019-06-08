Público
Localizada en buen estado la peregrina estadounidense desaparecida en el Camino de Santiago

La peregrina salió este viernes de San Juan de Pie de Puerto, en Francia, para hacer el Camino de Santiago en dirección a Roncesvalles (Navarra), pero no llegó al punto de destino y no se tenían noticias sobre ella.

Imagen de archivo de una peregrina en el Camino de Santiago. / EFE

La peregrina estadounidense de 67 años desaparecida este viernes en Navarra ha sido localizada en buen estado, ha informado la Guardia Civil, que ha participado en el dispositivo de búsqueda.

La peregrina salió este viernes de San Juan de Pie de Puerto, en Francia, para hacer el Camino de Santiago en dirección a Roncesvalles (Navarra), pero no llegó al punto de destino y no se tenían noticias sobre ella.

La última comunicación que había la mujer fue de este viernes a las 21:00 horas cuando realizó una llamada desde su teléfono móvil al número de emergencias 112 antes de quedarse sin batería, ha indicado la Policía Foral.

En la búsqueda, además de efectivos de la Policía Foral, han colaborado la Guardia Civil, EC, Grupo EVYSS, Guarderío Forestal, Bomberos de Burguete, Bomberos Voluntarios de Valcarlos, DYA y Cruz Roja.

