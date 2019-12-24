Público
Público

Desaparecido Hallan el cadáver de un joven desaparecido en el municipio coruñés de Ordes 

La Guardia Civil encontró el cuerpo sin vida de Santiago Manteiga, de 19 años, a escasos metros del lugar en el que se le perdió la pista el pasado domingo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un coche de la Guardia Civil entra en los juzgados de Vélez. / EP

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Guardia Civil. / EP

El cuerpo sin vida localizado en la mañana de este martes en el municipio coruñés de Ordes pertenece al joven que era buscado desde el pasado domingo, Santiago Manteiga, ha informado el alcalde del municipio, José Luis Martínez Sanjurjo.

Según el regidor municipal, la primera hipótesis de la causa del fallecimiento apunta a un ahorcamiento.

La Guardia Civil, encargada de la investigación de este caso, informó de que el cadáver ha sido hallado sobre las 9:45 de este martes por un grupo de voluntarios en el monte de Ardemil, a escasos metros del lugar en el que se le perdió la pista.

El joven, de 19 años y natural de Xanceda, en el municipio de Mesía, A Coruña, trabajaba en una explotación ganadera de la zona.

Santiago Manteiga había participado el sábado en la cena de Navidad de la empresa en la que trabajaba y según algunos vecinos fue visto por última vez a mediodía del domingo en la parroquia de Leira.

Según indicaron los familiares, estaba previsto que fuese recogido por su hermana en un bar de la carretera N-550 que une Santiago de Compostela con A Coruña, pero el joven nunca apareció en el lugar de la cita.

En su búsqueda participó un amplio operativo integrado por Guardia Civil, Protección Civil, Policía Local, Bomberos, más de 200 voluntarios y el equipo de drones de la Agencia Gallega de Emergencias (Axega).

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad