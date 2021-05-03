Estás leyendo: La Guardia Civil vuelve a registrar la casa del padre desaparecido con sus dos hijas

Desaparición La Guardia Civil vuelve a registrar la casa del padre desaparecido con sus dos hijas

Las labores de rastreo se extendieron este domingo hacia el oeste de la isla. Los investigadores tratan de reconstruir los últimos movimientos de Tomás Antonio G.C. antes de que se les perdiera el rastro a él y a las niñas.

La Guardia Civil lleva a cabo este viernes un registro en la vivienda y una finca en Candelaria (Tenerife) de Tomás Antonio G.C., desaparecido este martes al igual que sus dos hijas, de uno y seis años, a cuya madre envió un aviso de que no volvería a ve
La Guardia Civil ya llevó a cabo este viernes un registro en la vivienda y una finca en Candelaria (Tenerife) de Tomás Antonio G.C. Miguel Barreto / EFE

La Guardia Civil está realizando un nuevo registro en la casa de Tomás Antonio G.C., desaparecido desde el pasado martes al igual que sus dos hijas, de uno y seis años, han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación. Ya la semana pasada agentes de la Guardia Civil rastrearon esta vivienda y la finca que la rodea en la zona de Igueste de Candelaria, donde al menos se llevaron una bolsa con pertenencias. 

En este nuevo registro participan los componentes de la unidad central operativa (UCO), especializada en los casos más complicados, que se sumaron a las labores de investigación el sábado tras viajar a Tenerife.

Las labores de rastreo se extendieron este domingo hacia el oeste de la isla y también a zonas más alejadas de la costa, sin descuidar el área frente al Puertito de Güímar, donde fue hallada, vacía y a la deriva, la embarcación de Tomás Antonio G.C., con la que partió en la madrugada del martes desde el muelle de Santa Cruz. La investigación mantiene varias líneas abiertas y no se descarta ninguna hipótesis. 

Los investigadores tratan de reconstruir los últimos movimientos de Tomás Antonio G.C. antes de que se les perdiera el rastro a él y a las niñas. Al no devolverlas a la hora convenida y tras advertirle aquel que no las volvería a ver jamás, ni a él tampoco, la madre denunció la desaparición a la Guardia Civil, que catalogó desde el principio este caso de desaparición como de alto riesgo.

Además, el juzgado de primera instancia e instrucción número 3 de Güímar ha dictado una orden de búsqueda internacional del padre y las niñas.
Este juzgado, cuando inició las primeras diligencias, declaradas secretas, lo hizo por la presunta comisión de un delito de secuestro.

