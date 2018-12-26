Público
Desaparición en Navarra La chica desaparecida en Navarra estaba en un centro de menores bajo la tutela del Gobierno foral

Olaia Moreno Area desapareció el día 22 de diciembre del centro de protección de menores en el que se encontraba internada, pero no fue hasta el 24 cuando avisaron a su familia. Su madre se muestra enfadada con la tardanza en el aviso: "¿Tiene que intervenir la familia para que la denuncia se haga efectiva? ¿para qué sirve entonces este centro?".

Fuente: Guardia Civil.

Cartel difundido por la Guardia Civil llamando a la colaboración ciudadana.

Iosune Area, madre de Olaia Moreno Area, ha explicado que la menor que está desaparecida desde el pasado 22 de diciembre se fugó de un centro de protección de menores, y ha criticado que dicho centro, gestionado por el Gobierno de Navarra, tardó dos días en notificarle la desaparición.

En una pregunta en la plataforma Osoigo.com al Parlamento de Navarra, Iosune Area ha cuestionado "el motivo de la tardanza en la notificación". "¿Tiene que intervenir la familia para que la denuncia se haga efectiva? ¿para qué sirve entonces este centro?", ha señalado.

Según explica Osoigo.com en un comunicado, Olaia Moreno "se fugó el pasado día 22 del centro de menores de la localidad navarra de Zolina- Aranguren, pero no fue hasta el día 24 cuando el centro de menores, gestionado por el Gobierno de Navarra, que tiene la guarda de la menor, informó a su familia".

La joven mide 1,54 metros de altura, complexión delgada, tiene ojos castaños y pelo ondulado castaño. Lleva piercings en la lengua y tiene una cicatriz en la cara. Si alguien la ha visto puede llamar al 062, 091 o al 112.

