Alberto García Sola, fundador del portal Series Yonkis, ha declarado durante la primera jornada del juicio que se sigue contra los responsables del popular sitio de enlaces que él sólo se ocupaba de los aspectos técnicos y que eran los usuarios quienes intercambiaban dichos enlaces en su sitio web.
Así, ha declarado ante la juez que él sólo se ocupaba de los aspectos técnicos y que no colgó nunca enlace alguno hacia películas protegidas por la propiedad intelectual. Ha añadido también que cuando recibió algún comentario sobre el origen de insertar algunos enlaces procedía a borrarlos.
Además ha explicado que por aquellos años estaba inmerso en su actividad investigadora en la universidad y que no podía dedicar mucho tiempo a las páginas web, al tiempo que comentó que su contenido variaba por minutos debido a la actuación de los usuarios.
El creador de la web estuvo sentado junto a Alexis Hoepfner, David Martínez y Jordi Tamargo, procesados a raíz de la posterior compra de la plataforma creada por el murciano.
El juicio contra una de las mayores páginas de enlaces a descargas y streaming de cine y de series de televisión que operaba en internet desde páginas creadas en España pudo causar perjuicios de hasta 546 millones de euros, según la Entidad de Gestión de los Derechos de los Productores Audiovisuales (Egeda), y de 9,5, según la hoy extinta Federación Antipiratería.
El juzgado penal número 4 de Murcia celebra hasta el jueves las primeras sesiones del juicio en el que los acusados se enfrentan a una petición del fiscal de dos años de prisión.
El fiscal señala en sus conclusiones provisionales que este acusado, "a sabiendas de lo ilícito de su proceder" y operando desde terminales informáticos de la Universidad de Murcia, donde fue becario, y en su propio domicilio, operó con sitios web de las que era administrador.
