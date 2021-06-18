madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este viernes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 4.214 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.895 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.801 registrados el pasado jueves.
Estos datos elevan a 3.757.442 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 95,91 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 96,64 notificado el jueves por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.
La transmisión de covid ha bajado 23 puntos desde principios de junio
Así, la transmisión de covid ha bajado 23 puntos desde principios de junio pasando de 118 a 95 casos.
En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 18 más, de los cuales 68 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 80.652 personas.
Ligero descenso en las UCI
Actualmente hay 2.856 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 793 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 299 ingresos y 381 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 2,32% y en las UCI en el 8,46%.
Madrid es la comunidad con mayor ocupación en las UCI por enfermos de covid, aunque ha conseguido volver a bajar la presión en estas unidades del 20% (17,8 %). En el otro extremo, está Extremadura con tan solo el 0,5% de ocupación.
