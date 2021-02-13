Estás leyendo: Desconvocada la huelga de maquinistas tras llegar a un acuerdo con Renfe

Entre las demandas del Sindicato Español de Maquinistas y Ayudantes Ferroviarios (SEMAF), están la fijación de los recursos necesarios para recuperar el servicio anterior de la pandemia de coronavirus y garantizar la seguridad ocupacional de los trenes.

La huelga en Renfe convocada por el Sindicato Español de Maquinistas y Ayudantes Ferroviarios (SEMAF), para los días 16 de febrero, y 2, 3, 9 y 10 de marzo, ha sido desconvocada tras el cuerdo alcanzado entre empresa y sindicato durante una reunión celebrada esta tarde.

Fuentes de Renfe y del sindicato SEMAF han confirmado la desconvocatoria del paro tras el acuerdo alcanzado que reconoce, en opinión sindical, la solución a sus principales demandas.

Entre ellas, estaría la fijación de los recursos necesarios para recuperar el servicio anterior de la pandemia de coronavirus y garantizar la seguridad ocupacional de los trenes en circulación que según SEMAF era motivo de bastantes incidencias últimamente, sobre todo en Catalunya.

Además, según dijeron las fuentes sindicales a Efe, se ha acordado adelantar la formación de nuevos maquinistas, lo que permitirá las movilidades internas y agilizará la salida de personal prevista para los próximos años.

Renfe tenía prevista la suspensión de la circulación de 894 trenes, 259 AVE y larga distancia, con más de 30.000 viajeros afectados, y 894 de media distancia, durante las cinco jornadas de la huelga ahora desconvocada.

