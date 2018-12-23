El buque Open Arms tiene previsto arribar al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz) en cinco días, el 28 de diciembre, dependiendo de las condiciones del mar, que hoy han empeorado.
La ONG Proactiva Open Arms ha confirmado esta tarde en un tuit que Algeciras es el puerto de destino autorizado por el gobierno español para desembarcar a los 310 inmigrantes que rescató el pasado viernes en el Mediterréneo central.
"Añun quedan cinco días de travesía. Mañana día de Nochebuena no encontramos con el Astral que trae comida, mantas y medicamentos. Este año Navidad la pasamos en el mar", ha tuiteado la organización humanitaria.
Rectificamos.— Proactiva Open Arms (@openarms_fund) 23 de diciembre de 2018
Llegada prevista 28 diciembre Algeciras. 5 días de travesía
