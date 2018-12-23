Público
Desembarco del Open Arms El Open Arms tiene previsto llegar a Algeciras en cinco días

El Gobierno español ha autorizado el desembarco de los 310 inmigrantes que rescató el pasado viernes en el Mediterréneo central.

Imágenes de los 310 migrantes que viajan a bordo del Open Arms./ Twitter Open Arms

El buque Open Arms tiene previsto arribar al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz) en cinco días, el 28 de diciembre, dependiendo de las condiciones del mar, que hoy han empeorado.

La ONG Proactiva Open Arms ha confirmado esta tarde en un tuit que Algeciras es el puerto de destino autorizado por el gobierno español para desembarcar a los 310 inmigrantes que rescató el pasado viernes en el Mediterréneo central.

"Añun quedan cinco días de travesía. Mañana día de Nochebuena no encontramos con el Astral que trae comida, mantas y medicamentos. Este año Navidad la pasamos en el mar", ha tuiteado la organización humanitaria.

