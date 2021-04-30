madridActualizado:
La pandemia "ha devastado el mundo del trabajo, destruyendo empleos, empresas y modos de vida, llevando a millones a la pobreza y haciendo que retroceda el desarrollo global", destacó este viernes la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) en la víspera del Primero de Mayo.
En un mensaje para celebrar el Día Internacional del Trabajo, el director general de la OIT, Guy Ryder, llamó a empleados, empleadores, gobiernos y organizaciones internacionales a "unir fuerzas para conseguir un trabajo justo y digno para todos" en un momento en el que la crisis ha golpeado a "los más vulnerables".
Según cifras de la OIT, la pandemia redujo en 2020 un 8,8% la cantidad de horas de trabajo en el mundo, o el equivalente a 255 millones de empleos, cuatro veces más que la crisis financiera de 2009.
La pandemia y sus consecuencias "son un triste recuerdo de la interdependencia global, que no sólo afecta la salud sino también al trabajo", subrayó Ryder, quien destacó que "nadie debe ser indiferente a la situación de otros, ante la fragilidad de este mundo interdependiente que hemos construido".
"La solidaridad es clave para nuestra supervivencia y prosperidad, dentro y más allá de nuestras fronteras", agregó el responsable de la organización, que en 2019 celebró su centenario.
Ryder insistió en que en la fase de recuperación de la pandemia se deben elaborar políticas que generen más puestos de trabajo y mejoren las condiciones de éste, mientras se extienden las medidas de protección laboral, se protegen los derechos de los trabajadores y se promueve el diálogo social.
Recordando el sacrificio de muchos trabajadores en la lucha contra la covid-19, el máximo responsable de la OIT pidió que no se sacrifique también en este combate "la determinación por construir un futuro mejor y los valores de justicia social, o los derechos fundamentales en el trabajo".
