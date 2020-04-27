sevilla
La Junta ha hecho públicos este lunes los datos oficiales con los casos de la covid-19 que hay registrados en todos los municipios andaluces, que reflejan que en 271 de las 787 localidades de la comunidad no se ha producido ningún contagio, algo más del 34%.
Se trata de datos acumulados que se irán actualizando cada viernes, según el consejero de Salud, Jesús Aguirre, que ha ofrecido estos porcentajes tras la reunión del Gabinete de crisis por la pandemia, en una rueda de prensa no presencial.
Andalucía cumple con cierto margen los requisitos iniciales que ha establecido el mando único nacional para la desescalada, ha asegurado el consejero, que ha pedido prudencia a la población, pero ha sostenido que los datos sobre la pandemia "ofrecen esperanza".
Andalucía cuenta desde hace unas dos semanas con una tasa potencial de contagio por debajo de 1, es la tercera comunidad con la menor expansión de la covid-19 por cada 100.000 habitantes y dispone de camas UCI suficientes, parámetros que convierten a la comunidad en "prioritaria" para afrontar la desescalada, ha indicado Aguirre. En la actualidad hay 820 pacientes hospitalizados, de los cuales 187 están en UCI, que poco a poco van mejorando y pasando a planta.
