MADRID
El Gobierno ha presentado este martes su estrategia de desescalada y ya hay respuestas para algunas de las cuestiones que más preocupaban a la ciudadanía: cuándo se podrá visitar a los seres queridos, cuándo se celebrarán bodas y velatorios o en qué momento se podrá volver al gimnasio o a la peluquería son algunas de ellas.
Con respecto a esta última cuestión, las peluquerías podrán abrir a partir del próximo lunes, en la fase 0, siempre y cuando puedan concertar citas previas y el personal disponga de equipos de protección individual. Deberán cumplir las medidas exigidas de aforo.
A partir del 11 de marzo, en aquellas provincias que estén en fase uno, podrán abrir sin cita previa, si bien deberán garantizar el tratamiento individualizado de los clientes y el cumplimiento de estrictas medidas de seguridad. También se controlará el aforo, pero aún no se han precisado más detalles.
Cuando el Gobierno aprobó el estado de alarma el pasado 14 de marzo, permitió la apertura de este tipo de locales para garantizar el mantenimiento de las condiciones de higiene a las personas mayores y a quienes tienen problemas de movilidad. Incluir a las peluquerías como producto de primera necesidad provocó el desconcierto dentro del propio sector. Un día después, el propio Gobierno rectificó y ordenó su cierre hasta nueva orden.
