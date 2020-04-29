Estás leyendo: Las peluquerías abrirán este lunes: será con cita previa y con aforo limitado

El Gobierno ha presentado este martes su estrategia de desescalada y ya hay respuestas para algunas de las cuestiones que más preocupaban a la ciudadanía

27/04/2020.- Una peluquera corta el pelo a una mujer con una máscara facial protectora contra el coronavirus en una peluquería de Berna, Suiza este lunes. Servicios como la peluquería, los masajes, los tatuajes o los salones de belleza están abiertos al p
Una peluquera corta el pelo a una mujer con una máscara facial protectora contra el coronavirus en una peluquería de Berna, Suiza este lunes. EFE/ Peter Klaunzer

MADRID

PÚBLICO

El Gobierno ha presentado este martes su estrategia de desescalada y ya hay respuestas para algunas de las cuestiones que más preocupaban a la ciudadanía: cuándo se podrá visitar a los seres queridos, cuándo se celebrarán bodas y velatorios o en qué momento se podrá volver al gimnasio o a la peluquería son algunas de ellas.

Con respecto a esta última cuestión, las peluquerías podrán abrir a partir del próximo lunes, en la fase 0, siempre y cuando puedan concertar citas previas y el personal disponga de equipos de protección individual. Deberán cumplir las medidas exigidas de aforo.

A partir del 11 de marzo, en aquellas provincias que estén en fase uno, podrán abrir sin cita previa, si bien deberán garantizar el tratamiento individualizado de los clientes y el cumplimiento de estrictas medidas de seguridad. También se controlará el aforo, pero aún no se han precisado más detalles.

Cuando el Gobierno aprobó el estado de alarma el pasado 14 de marzo, permitió la apertura de este tipo de locales para garantizar el mantenimiento de las condiciones de higiene a las personas mayores y a quienes tienen problemas de movilidad. Incluir a las peluquerías como producto de primera necesidad provocó el desconcierto dentro del propio sector. Un día después, el propio Gobierno rectificó y ordenó su cierre hasta nueva orden.

