Destituido el número dos de un hospital murciano por ocultar a más de 800 pacientes de la lista de espera

Se ha puesto en marcha una investigación interna contra Luis Manuel Aguirán.

El hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao, de Cieza.

MURCIA

EFE

La Consejería de Salud de Murcia ha destituido al director médico del hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao, de Cieza, Luis Manuel Aguirán, después de que fueran eliminados de las listas de espera para rehabilitación 805 pacientes, así como otra veintena de las de aparato digestivo.

Así lo han confirmado este viernes fuentes de ese departamento del Gobierno murciano y de la Asociación de Usuarios de la Sanidad de esa región.

Mientras el primero señala que "se ha puesto en marcha una investigación interna para impedir que estos errores vuelvan a suceder", la segunda atribuye la responsabilidad al director gerente, Carlos Alberto Arenas, cuya destitución exige.

Según la asociación, el también gerente del área de salud 9, que incluye a los municipios de Cieza, Abarán y Blanca, que tienen como referencia aquel hospital, confirmó el pasado enero estos datos en una reunión del Consejo de Salud de esa zona, en el que participan la administración autonómica, los sindicatos, los representantes de los usuarios y los ayuntamientos, entre otros.

La Consejería defiende el sistema de listas de espera

Desde la consejería se niegan a hacer declaraciones sobre el asunto y hablan de "un error en la introducción y tratamiento de los últimos datos" de las listas de espera de rehabilitación en el área de la Vega Alta del Segura, que, tras ser "verificado", ha dado lugar al cese "esta misma mañana".

Aducen que "el sistema de publicación de listas de espera de la región de Murcia es uno de los más transparentes de España y ya se ha procedido a introducir en el sistema de información esas solicitudes y se está citando a los pacientes".

Según la Asociación de Usuarios de la Sanidad, se está dando cita ahora a enfermos que deberían haber sido atendidos en agosto y septiembre pasados.

