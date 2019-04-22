Destrozan unas tumbas neolíticas de 6.000 años en una plantación ilegal en Ourense 

Cuatro personas se encuentran bajo investigación en el marco de la Operación Sepulcrum que dirigen agentes del Seprona, que tratan de esclarecer los destrozos causados en varias tumbas neolíticas en el municipio de O Irixo (Ourense), catalogadas bien cultural, durante una plantación ilegal de árboles. Según ha informado la Guardia Civil, la comandancia de Ourense abrió una investigación a raíz de una denuncia efectuada por representantes de la asociación cultural y medioambiental Mámoa Verde Patrimonio, que avisó de destrozos en tres piezas ubicadas en la parroquia de Santa Mariña de Loureiro, en el término municipal de O Irixo.
Los destrozos se produjeron como consecuencia de la maquinaria usada para una plantación de pinos, que no tenía "ningún tipo de autorización" ni del servicio de Patrimonio Cultural de Galicia, dependiente de la Consellería de Cultura y Turismo, ni del Ayuntamiento de O Irixo. Efectivos del Seprona comprobaron que la conocida por Túmulo de Barro, una tumba neolítica de 6.000 años de antigüedad, había sido "totalmente destruida", al ser allanado el terreno, y que también sufrieron daños "parciales" las conocidas por Túmulo tres y Túmulo cuatro de la Bugalleira, también neolíticas, todas incluidas en el catálogo de Bienes Culturales de Galicia.
La investigación apunta a que los daños se originaron debido a unas obras "promovidas por la comunidad de montes vecinales en mano común de Loureiro, denominada CMVMC O Quinteiro, de la que aparecen como responsables los tres integrantes de su junta rectora, así como un operario que manejaba la maquinaria utilizada en estos hechos".
Las cuatro personas fueron interrogadas por la presunta comisión de un delito sobre el patrimonio histórico y los agentes han remitido las diligencias al juzgado de primera instancia e instrucción número uno de O Carballiño.
