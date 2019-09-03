En agosto se perdieron 59.630 empleos en Educación y 10.668 en la Administración Pública, un total de 70.298 puestos destruidos en el que ya es el peor mes de agosto para el trabajo en estos sectores públicos desde 2011, según ha denunciado este martes la Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF).
El sindicato, que ha analizado los datos de la Seguridad Social, achaca esta sangría al envejecimiento de las platillas y la estacionalidad en el empleo, que afecta a los servicios que recibe la ciudadanía, por lo que ha pedido que se conforme cuanto antes un Gobierno "estable que refuerce los servicios públicos".
Según denuncia CSIF, el último dato de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) del verano también puso de manifiesto la temporalidad en las administraciones, que se sitúa en el 28,2%, casi dos puntos por el cima de la que afecta al sector privado.
La central sindical asegura que es urgente la formación de "un Gobierno estable que permita impulsar una nueva agenda de mejoras en nuestras administraciones" basando en un "plan de recursos humanos a medio plazo, la creación de empleo de calidad y la jornada de 35 horas semanales". "Reivindicamos unas administraciones públicas que permitan prestar el nivel y la calidad en los servicios que demanda la ciudadanía", aseguran.
