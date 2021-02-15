Estás leyendo: Un grupo de apoyo a Pablo Hasél se encierra con el rapero en la Universitat de Lleida para evitar su ingreso en prisión

Detención de Pablo Hasél Un grupo de apoyo a Pablo Hasél se encierra con el rapero en la Universitat de Lleida para evitar su ingreso en prisión

Miembros de la Plataforma por la Libertad de Pablo Hasél se han encerrado en el rectorado de Lleida junto con el propio Pablo y han lanzado una llamada para que más gente acuda Plaça Víctor Siurana a evitar su encarcelamiento.

Pablo Hasel
El rapero Pablo Hasel en un acto en los jardines Víctor Siurana de la Universidad de Lleida. Ramón Gabriel / EFE

La Plataforma por la Libertad de Pablo Hasél se ha encerrado con el propio Pablo en el rectorado de la Universidad de Lleida a la espera de que la policía acuda a detenerle. El rapero ha solicitado ayuda ciudadana para evitar su encarcelamiento por delitos de injurias y odio a la corona. El plazo para que  ingresara voluntariamente en prisión terminó el pasado 12 de febrero. Con fecha de ese día, Hasél escribía en su Twitter: "sería una humillación indigna acudir por mi propio pie ante una sentencia tan injusta".

"Estoy encerrado junto a bastantes solidarios en la Universitat de Lleida, tendrán que reventarla para detenerme y encarcelarme. Es en el Rectorat de Rambla d'Aragó por si alguien de por aquí quiere echar una mano", ha escrito el rapero en su Twitter. 

La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ya ha contestado al recurso de súplica presentado por el rapero Pablo Hasel contra su entrada en prisión, denegando la suspensión de la ejecución de la condena.

