madridActualizado:
La Plataforma por la Libertad de Pablo Hasél se ha encerrado con el propio Pablo en el rectorado de la Universidad de Lleida a la espera de que la policía acuda a detenerle. El rapero ha solicitado ayuda ciudadana para evitar su encarcelamiento por delitos de injurias y odio a la corona. El plazo para que ingresara voluntariamente en prisión terminó el pasado 12 de febrero. Con fecha de ese día, Hasél escribía en su Twitter: "sería una humillación indigna acudir por mi propio pie ante una sentencia tan injusta".
"Estoy encerrado junto a bastantes solidarios en la Universitat de Lleida, tendrán que reventarla para detenerme y encarcelarme. Es en el Rectorat de Rambla d'Aragó por si alguien de por aquí quiere echar una mano", ha escrito el rapero en su Twitter.
La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ya ha contestado al recurso de súplica presentado por el rapero Pablo Hasel contra su entrada en prisión, denegando la suspensión de la ejecución de la condena.
(Habrá ampliación)
