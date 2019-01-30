Público
Detención en pijama Un guardia civil en pijama detiene a dos ladrones que robaban en un bar de Cádiz

Una patrulla acudió al lugar de los hechos a las cuatro de la madrugada y se encontró a los dos arrestados dentro del bar 'Los clásicos', en la localidad de Paterna, y con las esposas unidas a la reja. 

Los ladrones fueron encadenados a la reja por el Guardia Civil que llegó en pijama hasta que llegó la patrulla.

Un guardia civil de Cádiz no ha dudado esta madrugada de salir en pijama, bata y babuchas para detener a los ladrones que estaban robando en un bar situado cerca de su casa, en la localidad de Paterna (Cádiz), han informado fuentes del instituto armado. La peculiar detención ocurrió sobre las cuatro de la madrugada cuando dos hombres, vecinos de otro pueblo, irrumpieron en el bar "Los Clásicos" tras forzar la reja de hierro de una ventana con alguna herramienta tipo radial.

El bar estaba cerrado, pero su dueño, que vive en el piso de arriba oyó ruido y al percatarse de que había ladrones en su negocio llamó a la Guardia Civil. Otros vecinos alertaron a un guardia civil que vive en las inmediaciones del bar y que en ese momento estaba durmiendo.

Al despertarse y enterarse de lo que ocurría, no dudó en salir rápidamente hacia el lugar de los hechos. Allí logró reducir a los dos ladrones, ponerles las esposas y engrilletarlos a la misma reja que habían forzado.

Así, dentro del bar y con las esposas unidas a la reja, se los encontró la patrulla de la Guardia Civil que acudió al lugar y que trasladó a los detenidos a las dependencias policiales para instruir las diligencias sobre el caso antes de ser puestos a disposición judicial.

El agente que ha protagonizado la detención es un guardia civil muy conocido en la zona, entre otras cosas porque ha escrito un libro sobre el acoso escolar que le ha llevado a dar muchas conferencias sobre el tema en colegios de la provincia.

