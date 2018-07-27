Público
Agresiones Detenida una mujer de 38 años por golpear a su pareja, de 80, con una barra de hierro

La mujer fue trasladada al puesto de la Guardia Civil de Torreagüera, una pedanía del municipio de Murcia, en tanto que él fue conducido a un centro hospitalario para su asistencia médica.

Policía Local de Murcia. / Europa Press

Una mujer de 38 años ha sido detenida por la Policía Local de Murcia acusada de golpear con una barra de hierro a su pareja, de 80 años, en la vivienda que compartían en la pedanía de Los Ramos.

Los hechos, según ha informado la Policía Local, ocurrieron alrededor de las 21,30 horas de ayer cuando se recibió aviso de que se estaba produciendo una agresión en un domicilio, por causas que no han trascendido.

Los agentes desplazados a la vivienda comprobaron que el anciano, que estaba siendo atendido por los vecinos, sangraba por la cabeza y tenía una herida incisa de unos 20 centímetros. Según las fuentes, el hombre contó que la herida se la había producido su pareja, presente en el domicilio y con evidentes signos de embriaguez, y que ella le había amenazado de muerte.

La mujer ratificó lo denunciado por la víctima y fue trasladada al puesto de la Guardia Civil de Torreagüera para la instrucción de las diligencias judiciales, en tanto que el hombre fue conducido a un centro hospitalario para su asistencia médica.

