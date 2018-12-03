Público
Violencia machista Detenido por agredir sexualmente a tres mujeres de avanzada edad en Barcelona

Un vecino de Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona) ha sido detenido como presunto autor de tres robos violentos y agresiones sexuales a tres mujeres a las que provocó lesiones graves, en el distrito de Gràcia de Barcelona.

Detienen a un hombre por el robo y agresión sexual a tres mujeres de Barcelona | EFE/Archivo

Un hombre de 47 años ha sido detenido como presunto autor de tres robos violentos y tres agresiones sexuales, dos en grado de tentativa, a mujeres de edad avanzada, a las que provocó lesiones graves, en el distrito de Gràcia de Barcelona, han informado este lunes los Mossos d'Esquadra.

El detenido es un hombre de nacionalidad española y vecino de Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona), y ya ha ingresado en prisión. La investigación se inició el pasado 21 de octubre cuando los Mossos tuvieron conocimiento de que dos mujeres de edad avanzada fueron víctimas de un robo violento en su domicilio y posteriormente el ladrón las había agredido sexualmente; en ambos casos, el hombre abordó y golpeó a las mujeres cuando accedían a su domicilio.

Las indagaciones policiales determinaron que el agresor era un hombre con domicilio en Montcada i Reixac, y se constató que estaría relacionado con otra agresión sexual que se había cometido el 18 de noviembre también en el distrito de Gràcia siguiendo el mismo patrón.

El pasado 28 de noviembre se estableció un dispositivo policial que permitió detener al presunto autor de los robos y las agresiones sexuales, en cuyo domicilio se hallaron indicios de su participación en las agresiones. El detenido pasó a disposición judicial el 29 de noviembre y el juez decretó su ingreso en prisión.

