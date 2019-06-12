Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en València a un alumno menor de edad tras supuestamente acuchillar a su profesora, al parecer, porque estaba descontento con la nota que le habían puesto, según han informado fuentes policiales.
Según han detallado fuentes del Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU), sobre las 9.20 horas se ha pedido asistencia sanitaria para asistir en un instituto de Educación Secundaria de València a una mujer que presentaba una herida abierta en un brazo.
Hasta el lugar de los hechos se ha desplazado una unidad de Soporte Vital Básico que ha asistido a la mujer, de 40 años. Posteriormente fue trasladada al Hospital General de Valencia y poco después ha sido dada de alta.
Según la Policía, el estudiante, de 15 años, ha sido detenido sobre las 10.15 horas en el propio centro. El alumno, tras supuestamente agredir a la docente, ha subido hasta la azotea del edificio, donde ha sido localizado por los agentes, que le han arrestado sin que haya opuesto resistencia. Del menor se hará cargo la Fiscalía de Menores.
