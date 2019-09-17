Público
Violencia machista Detenido por asesinar de varias puñaladas a su pareja en Madrid delante de sus hijas de 10 y 8 años

Las menores han tenido que ser atendidas por psicólogos del Summa 112. Una de ellas fue la que ha alertado a los servicios de emergencia.

Detenido por asesinar de varias puñaladas a su pareja en Madrid delante de sus hijas de 10 y 8 años. / TWITTER - 112 MADRID

Un hombre ha sido detenido la tarde de este martes tras asesinar de varias puñaladas a su pareja en un domicilio de Ciudad Lineal (Madrid) en presencia de sus hijas de corta edad.

Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 18.40 horas en una vivienda, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid y de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

La mujer, paraguaya de 31 años, ha sufrido varias puñaladas en pecho y en abdomen. Su pareja, un ecuatoriano de 43 años, ha sido arrestado como presunto autor del apuñalamiento mortal.

La agresión ha tenido lugar en presencia de las hijas de 10 y 8 años, que han tenido que ser atendidas por psicólogos del Summa 112. Una de ellas ha alertado a los servicios de emergencia de lo sucedido.

