Detenido el autor de una agresión sexual a una joven en Alicante

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en Calpe a un hombre de 27 años de edad como presunto autor de un delito de agresión sexual y otro de robo con violencia de un teléfono móvil, supuestamente cometido el pasado lunes contra una joven a la que al parecer manoseó, la agarró por el cuello y la lanzó contra una pared. Cuando la víctima intentó llamar a emergencias, el ahora detenido le robó el móvil y salió huyendo.
Según ha relatado la Comandancia en un comunicado, los hechos ocurrieron este lunes, cuando una joven de 19 años que caminaba por una avenida notó como un varón la seguía. De repente, el individuo se abalanzó sobre ella, la cogió con fuerza por el cuello y la lanzó contra la pared mientras la manoseaba.
La joven comenzó a gritar para pedir ayuda, al tiempo que intentaba llamar a emergencias con su teléfono, pero el asaltante le arrebató el móvil y salió huyendo.
Otra mujer que pasaba por la zona, fue testigo de cómo este individuo corría y se marchaba en un vehículo. A pesar de la inmediatez con la que ocurrió todo, la testigo pudo aportar parte de la matrícula del coche, la descripción física y vestimenta del hombre.
La Guardia Civil, junto a la Policía Local de Calpe, tras auxiliar a la víctima que se encontraba bajo un ataque de pánico, se coordinaron en un dispositivo de búsqueda del agresor. Ese mismo día, localizaron un vehículo cuyas placas de matrícula coincidían con los datos facilitados por la testigo, estacionado en un parking de tierra.
Durante toda la semana, los investigadores de la Benemérita han estado realizando vigilancias e indagaciones hasta que han logrado localizar y detener al presunto autor de la agresión sexual y el robo del móvil. Este viernes, el detenido fue puesto a disposición judicial y quedó en libertad con cargos.
Aunque el caso se da por cerrado, los agentes siguen realizando gestiones por si el detenido estuviera implicado en otros hechos similares y no denunciados, ha detallado la Comandancia.
