Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Detenido en Bélgica el hijo de la mujer que fue asesinada en Palma

Ante la ausencia del menor en los días posteriores a la denuncia, la Policía dictó una orden internacional de búsqueda para interrogarlo. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vivienda sita en el Arenal de Palma, donde ha sido hallado esta madrugada, el cuerpo sin vida y con signos de violencia, de una mujer de 53 años después de que se la buscara desde el pasado día 12. /EFE

Vivienda donde fue hallado el cuerpo sin vida, y con signos de violencia, de una mujer de 53 años. /EFE

El joven de 16 años huido de Mallorca tras el asesinato de su madre, cuyo cadáver fue hallado el pasado día 15 en su casa de Palma, ha sido detenido este martes en Bélgica junto a su novia, según ha informado la Policía Nacional.

El cadáver de la mujer fue hallado el pasado miércoles dentro de un arcón en su vivienda con claros signos de violencia, si bien aún no ha trascendido qué día murió. La víctima llevaba desaparecida desde el domingo 12 de mayo, y precisamente fue su hijo, que vivía con ella, quien lo denunció a la Policía.

Ante la ausencia del menor en los días posteriores a la denuncia, la Policía dictó una orden internacional de búsqueda por si había salido de la isla. La intención de los agentes era interrogarlo y esclarecer su relación con el asesinato.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad