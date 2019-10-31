La Policía Nacional ha detenido en la ciudad autónoma de Ceuta al hombre que presuntamente mató a puñaladas su pareja el pasado mes de mayo en la localidad de Parla, a la que asestó hasta once puñaladas en su domicilio.
Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, el crimen se descubrió el pasado 4 de mayo cuando el jefe de la víctima alertó de que su empleada, de 46 años, no había acudido a su puesto de trabajo desde hace varios días.
Además, trasladó a los agentes que sospechaba que le podía haber pasado algo grave. Entonces, los agentes averiguaron que había sido víctima de malos tratos y se desplazaron a su domicilio, donde comprobaron que la mujer llevaba varios días muertas y presentaba 11 heridas de arma blanca.
Fue entonces cuando las pesquisas se centraron en su pareja sentimental y comprobaron que este había abandonado inmediatamente el país para evitar ser arrestado, desplazándose en concreto a Marruecos.
Durante el mes de octubre, los agentes detectaron que el sospechoso tenía intención de regresar a España, por lo que se estableció un dispositivo para su localización.
El despliegue establecido en la ciudad de Ceuta, finalmente permitió arrestar al presunto autor que fue puesto a disposición de la autoridad judicial.
SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR SIN COSTE Y LAS 24 HORAS DEL DÍA AL 016.
