Detenido un conductor borracho por atropellar a un peatón mientras huía de la Policía cerca de un colegio en Madrid

El hombre, de 54 años, está acusado de delitos de coacciones, tentativa de homicidio, atentado contra la autoridad, desobediencia grave y amenazas.

Imagen de archivo de unos agentes de la Policía Nacional.
Imagen de archivo de unos agentes de la Policía Nacional. Europa Press

Un conductor borracho ha sido detenido este viernes tras atropellar a un peatón y golpear varios coches al intentar huir de la Policía. El hombre también trató de atropellar a los agentes. 

Los hechos han ocurrido a las 9 horas en el barrio de Sanchinarro (Madrid), entre las calles Ana de Austria y Francisco Pi i Margall, cerca de un colegio. El arrestado, que presentaba síntomas claros de ebriedad, comenzó a discutir y amenazar a algunas personas, tras ello entró en su coche. Cuando los agentes llegaron al lugar le pidieron que se bajara del vehículo, pero el hombre, que hizo caso omiso a las ordenes, intentó atropellar a los policías, emprendió la huida embistiendo por el camino varios vehículos.

El detenido, que no tiene antecedentes, ha atropellado a un peatón en la huida. Que ha tenido que ser atendido por sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil, por contusiones en las piernas, aunque leves, por lo que ha sido dado de alta en el lugar.

Finalmente los policías han conseguido que el hombre, de 54 años, detuviese el coche. Los agentes han detenido al conductor, acusado de delitos de coacciones, tentativa de homicidio, atentado contra la autoridad, desobediencia grave y amenazas.

