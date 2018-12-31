Público
Un detenido tras una denuncia por agresión sexual múltiple a una joven de 19 años 

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en La Seu d'Urgell (Lleida) y los Mososs d'Esquadra no descartan nuevos arrestos en los próximos días. 

Imagen de archivo de los mossos/EFE

Una joven de 19 años ha denunciado en la comisaría de los Mossos d'Esquadra de la Seu d'Urgell una agresión sexual múltiple presuntamente sufrida la noche del 24 de diciembre, en la que señala que participaron seis jóvenes en La Seu d'Urgell (Lleida) y por la que hay un detenido.

En la denuncia, que presentó el día 28, la joven asegura que sufrió tocamientos, han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Tras la detención de uno de los presuntos autores de la agresión, vecino de La Seu d'Urgell, los Mososs d'Esquadra no descartan nuevos arrestos en los próximos días.

