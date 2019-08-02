Un hombre ha sido detenido este viernes tras empujar a un joven a una vía de metro en la línea 6 del suburbano. Los hechos ocurrieron en la estación de Argüelles, donde un hombre ha arrojado a otro a las vías a la llegada del tren al andén.
Según han detallado fuentes de la Policía Nacional a ABC, el agresor estaba esperando en el andén cuando "sintió un golpe en la espalda", momento en el que "empujó a otro varón" a las vías. Además, según han concretado los agentes, no existiría ninguna relación entre el detenido y la víctima.
La víctima tuvo que ser atendida por efectivos del Samur, que constataron que el hombre solo había sufrido heridas leves por la caída, y que su vida se encontraba fuera de peligro. Sin embargo, según adelanta el citado medio, el agresor cuenta con antecedentes por delitos de lesiones y atentado contra la autoridad.
