Metro de Madrid Detenido tras empujar a un hombre a las vías del Metro de Madrid

La víctima tuvo que ser atendida por efectivos del Samur, que constataron que solo había sufrido heridas leves por la caída y que su vida se encontraba fuera de peligro.

Imagen de archivo del Metro de Madrid. EFE

Un hombre ha sido detenido este viernes tras empujar a un joven a una vía de metro en la línea 6 del suburbano. Los hechos ocurrieron en la estación de Argüelles, donde un hombre ha arrojado a otro a las vías a la llegada del tren al andén.

Según han detallado fuentes de la Policía Nacional a ABC, el agresor estaba esperando en el andén cuando "sintió un golpe en la espalda", momento en el que "empujó a otro varón" a las vías. Además, según han concretado los agentes, no existiría ninguna relación entre el detenido y la víctima.

La víctima tuvo que ser atendida por efectivos del Samur, que constataron que el hombre solo había sufrido heridas leves por la caída, y que su vida se encontraba fuera de peligro. Sin embargo, según adelanta el citado medio, el agresor cuenta con antecedentes por delitos de lesiones y atentado contra la autoridad. 

