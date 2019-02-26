Público
Detenido un hombre de 31 años por agresión sexual a 5 jóvenes cerca de la estación de tren de Tres Cantos

Tras la denuncia de una de las víctimas, los agentes realizaron un estudio de las casos existentes por acoso o agresión sexual en la zona y localizaron cuatro casos más en los que las víctimas han reconocido al detenido.

Estación de Tren de Tres Cantos. Archivo

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hommbe de 31 años por su presunta implicación en, al menos, cinco agresiones sexuales en la localidad madrileña de Tres Cantos, a jóvenes que se encontraban cerca de la estación de tren de Cercanías.

La investigación se iniciaba el pasado sábado 16 febrero, cuando una joven de Tres Cantos se sintió acosada por un varón que comenzó a seguirla por las calles de la localidad. Llegó incluso a intentar abrir un portal para introducirla en su interior.

Según ha informado la Dirección General de la Guardia Civil, la joven logró llamar a su padre, que se dirigió hacia el lugar donde ella se encontraba y se identificó como agente de la Guardia Civil. Solicitó la presencia de una patrulla del Cuerpo, que identificó al presunto autor del hecho y procedió a su detención, tras interponer la chica una denuncia en el Puesto de la Guardia Civil de Tres Cantos.

Los agentes realizaron un estudio pormenorizado de las denuncias existentes por acoso o agresión sexual en la zona donde había sido asaltada la joven denunciante y localizaron cuatro casos más en los que las víctimas han reconocido al ya detenido como el autor de los hechos.

Las investigaciones han determinado que el detenido conocía perfectamente la zona donde cometía los abusos y que aprovechaba sus desplazamientos en el transporte público para situar portales y lugares alejados, donde posteriormente llevaría a sus víctimas.

El detenido es un ciudadano rumano de 31 años, que cuenta con antecedentes por hechos similares y no se descarta su implicación en otros hechos en los que las víctimas no hayan denunciado. La investigación ha sido desarrollada por personal del Área de Investigación del Puesto de Tres Cantos.

