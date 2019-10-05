Detenido un hombre de 40 años por intentar secuestrar con una furgoneta a una mujer en Palma de Mallorca

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un hombre de 40 años por intentar secuestrar con una furgoneta blanca a una mujer en Palma de Mallorca cuando ésta se dirigía caminando hacia su domicilio.
Según ha informado la Policía Nacional a Europa Press, el hombre, de nacionalidad española, realizó una maniobra brusca y se detuvo al lado de la víctima. Acto seguido, le sujetó de los dos brazos e intentó introducirla a la fuerza en el interior del vehículo, a la vez que le ordenaba que se quedara quieta y no se moviera.
La víctima intentó zafarse del sujeto y forcejeó con él. La mujer vio en ese momento a una chica, testigo de los hechos, y empezó a gritar pidiendo auxilio. El agresor, al percatarse de la presencia de la testigo, soltó a la mujer, subiéndose al vehículo y huyendo del lugar.
La chica, que se encontraba en un gran estado de ansiedad, fue atendida por una ambulancia del 061 y trasladada al hospital de Son Espases. El grupo de atracos de la Policía Nacional de Palma se ha hecho cargo de la investigación, dificultada por el hecho que los presentes no habían podido coger la matrícula.
Finalmente, y tras arduas gestiones, según la Policía, se ha podido identificar al vehículo y al conductor, procediendo a su detención a las 15.15 horas del mismo viernes. El detenido ha pasado a disposición judicial este sábado.
