Detenido un hombre de 71 años por la muerte violenta de una mujer en Badajoz

Los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 10.20 horas de este viernes en el municipio de Zafra.

El 25N se estableció como el Día internacional para la Eliminación de la Violencia hacia las Mujeres en recuerdo a las hermanas Patria, Minerva y María Teresa Mirabal - Arancha Ríos
Una pancarta en la marcha del 25-N, el día para la eliminación de la violencia contra las mujeres.- Arancha Ríos

MÉRIDA

europa press | público

Un hombre de 71 años de edad se encuentra detenido en dependencias de la Guardia Civil como supuesto autor de la "muerte violenta" de una mujer de 59 años de edad este viernes en Zafra (Badajoz).

Los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 10.20 horas de este viernes en Zafra, según confirma en nota de prensa la Delegación del Gobierno en Extremadura, que añade que la Guardia Civil está investigando los hechos.

El detenido es propietario de la vivienda donde residía la víctima y donde han tenido lugar los hechos, añaden las mismas fuentes. Según ha podido saber el diario Hoy, el agresor se habría entregado en el cuartel.

