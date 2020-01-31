Detenido un hombre de 71 años por la muerte violenta de una mujer en Badajoz

MÉRIDA
Un hombre de 71 años de edad se encuentra detenido en dependencias de la Guardia Civil como supuesto autor de la "muerte violenta" de una mujer de 59 años de edad este viernes en Zafra (Badajoz).
Los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 10.20 horas de este viernes en Zafra, según confirma en nota de prensa la Delegación del Gobierno en Extremadura, que añade que la Guardia Civil está investigando los hechos.
El detenido es propietario de la vivienda donde residía la víctima y donde han tenido lugar los hechos, añaden las mismas fuentes. Según ha podido saber el diario Hoy, el agresor se habría entregado en el cuartel.
