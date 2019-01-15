Público
Detenido un hombre de 95 años por matar a su mujer en León

La agresión tuvo lugar en el interior de una de las residencias de mayores existentes en Toreno.

Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un varón de 95 años como supuesto autor de un episodio de violencia de género cometido contra su mujer en la localidad de Toreno (León). La agresión provocó su muerte en el centro hospitalario, según han informado fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado 11 de enero en el interior de una de las residencias de mayores existentes en la localidad de Toreno cuando la víctima, también de 95 años, presuntamente fue agredida por su marido.


