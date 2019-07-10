Público
Violencia machista Detenido un hombre acusado de asesinar a una mujer en Cádiz

El hombre, de 41 años, ha ingresado en prisión acusado de haber matado a una mujer de 60 años con la que había mantenido una relación esporádica y cuyo cadáver fue hallado el pasado 3 de junio en el domicilio de la víctima.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional./ EFE

Un hombre de 41 años ha ingresado en prisión acusado de haber matado a una mujer de 60 años con la que había mantenido una relación esporádica y cuyo cadáver fue hallado el pasado 3 de junio en el domicilio de la víctima, en San Fernando (Cádiz), han informado fuentes policiales.

Aunque en un principio se pensó que se trataba de una muerte natural, posteriormente las investigaciones han comprobado que la mujer, cuyo cuerpo fue hallado días después de la muerte, había fallecido por asfixia.

Los investigadores de la Brigada de Policía Judicial detuvieron el pasado lunes a un hombre de 41 años residente en el barrio de Río San Pedro de Puerto Real (Cádiz) por este homicidio y también por violencia de género.

La mujer le denunció ante la Policía, aunque no pudo dar detalles muy concretos sobre él

El hombre había mantenido una relación sentimental temporal meses atrás con la mujer. Posteriormente la mujer le denunció ante la Policía, aunque no pudo dar detalles muy concretos sobre él, más allá de su nombre y la zona en la que residía, ya que su relación había sido muy puntual, según fuentes policiales.

Un mes después del hallazgo del cuerpo, en el domicilio de la víctima en el número 185 de la calle Real, los investigadores han conseguido recabar las pruebas que identifican al detenido como el autor de la muerte de la mujer.

Tras ser puesto a disposición judicial, el juzgado de instrucción número 2 de San fernando, que instruye el caso bajo secreto de sumario, ha ordenado su ingreso en prisión. Se trata de la víctima mortal número 1.005 de la violencia machista desde que se empezaron a registrar los asesinatos en 2003, ha informado el Gobierno.

La Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género ha confirmado que este homicidio eleva a 29 el número de asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de 2019, además de los dos casos que permanecen en investigación. 

