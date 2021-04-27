TARRAGONA
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un hombre de 37 años como presunto autor del homicidio de su pareja, una mujer a la que encontraron herida en una vivienda de la Bisbal del Penedès (Tarragona) este lunes por la tarde y que murió en el hospital poco después.
Sobre las 17.00 horas, los agentes recibieron aviso de que había una mujer de 50 años con quemaduras en una vivienda de la Bisbal del Penedès en la que también estaba su pareja, ha informado la policía catalana en un comunicado este martes.
La víctima fue trasladada al hospital, donde murió al cabo de unas horas, y los Mossos detuvieron al hombre, de nacionalidad española y vecino de la Bisbal del Penedès; el caso está bajo secreto de las actuaciones.
(Habrá ampliación)
