Violencia machista Detenido un hombre por asesinar a su pareja en la Bisbal del Penedès (Tarragona)

Los Mossos d'Esquadra recibieron aviso de que había una mujer de 50 años con graves quemaduras en una vivienda. La víctima fue trasladada de urgencia al hospital pero falleció unas horas después.

TARRAGONA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un hombre de 37 años como presunto autor del homicidio de su pareja, una mujer a la que encontraron herida en una vivienda de la Bisbal del Penedès (Tarragona) este lunes por la tarde y que murió en el hospital poco después.

Sobre las 17.00 horas, los agentes recibieron aviso de que había una mujer de 50 años con quemaduras en una vivienda de la Bisbal del Penedès en la que también estaba su pareja, ha informado la policía catalana en un comunicado este martes.

La víctima fue trasladada al hospital, donde murió al cabo de unas horas, y los Mossos detuvieron al hombre, de nacionalidad española y vecino de la Bisbal del Penedès; el caso está bajo secreto de las actuaciones.

(Habrá ampliación)

