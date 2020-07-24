Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre por el asesinato de una mujer encontrada calcinada en un piso de Sevilla

Detenido un hombre por el asesinato de una mujer encontrada calcinada en un piso de Sevilla

Las investigaciones han concluido que la víctima fue estrangulada.

Imagen de archivo de un agente y un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE
SEVILLA

EFE

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un hombre de 49 años como presunto autor de la muerte de una mujer en un incendio declarado el pasado lunes en una vivienda de Sevilla, que inicialmente se pensó que había fallecido víctima de las llamas, aunque las investigaciones han concluido que fue estrangulada.

La Policía ha informado este viernes en un comunicado de que los hechos ocurrieron en un domicilio de la calle José Rodríguez Guerrero, donde fue encontrada calcinada la víctima, R.G.L. de 54 años, pero ya se ha conseguido detener al presunto autor de los hechos y esclarecer las circunstancias de la muerte.

Las investigaciones han logrado determinar que la muerte según la autopsia se produjo por estrangulamiento y que el detenido, posteriormente, prendió fuego al colchón de la habitación, donde se hallaba el cadáver de la víctima y originó el incendio.

Las investigaciones revelan que la tarjeta de crédito de la víctima estaba siendo utilizada, motivo por lo que se inició un seguimiento de los movimientos de la misma y se estableció un dispositivo de vigilancia que consiguió fructificar el pasado día 21, con la identificación y localización del ahora detenido, así como la intervención de otros efectos propiedad de la víctima.

Además, el presunto autor del homicidio había sido denunciado en otra ocasión por otra mujer que le acusó de haberla agarrado por el cuello hasta quedar inconsciente, lo que aprovecho para sustraerle joyas.

La Autoridad Judicial ha decretado el ingreso en prisión del detenido, que fue puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Guardia de Detenidos de Sevilla, tras una investigación realizada por el grupo de homicidios de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Andalucía Occidental.

