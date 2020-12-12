Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre y citado como investigado otro por la muerte del oso Cachou en Lleida

Detenido un hombre y citado como investigado otro por la muerte del oso Cachou en Lleida

Hasta cinco personas, según ha detallado la investigación, podrían estar implicadas en la muerte del plantígrado: una de ellas facilitaba información a terceros sobre los movimientos del animal, por lo que tenía acceso al GPS que llevaba.

El cadáver de Cachou cuando fue encontrado por efectivos de Agents Rurals.-
LLEIDA

EUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra, con Agents Rurals y el Conselh Generau d'Aran han detenido a un hombre y han citado como investigado a otro por su presunta relación con la muerte por envenenamiento del oso Cachou, cuyo cadáver fue localizado el pasado 9 de abril en un bosque de Les (Lleida).

Un operativo policial permitió localizar el 19 de noviembre a ambas personas por su implicación con la muerte del animal, han informado los Mossos este sábado en un comunicado.

La investigación ha determinado que cinco personas "podrían estar" implicadas en la muerte: una de ellas facilitaba información a terceros sobre los movimientos de Cachou, por lo que tenía acceso a los datos del GPS que llevaba.

Otra persona estaba "claramente vinculada" con organizaciones contra la liberación de osos en el Pirineu, y en varias ocasiones y de forma pública había manifestado que se podía matar a un oso con anticongelantes.

Los hechos se remontan al 9 de abril, cuando se encontró el cuerpo sin vida de Cachou en una zona con mucha pendiente, por lo que se apreció que habría podido morir al caer de un desnivel.

Pero tras practicársele la necropsia se comprobó la presencia de etilenglicol, un producto químico presente en altas concentraciones en los anticongelantes de vehículos, por lo que se confirmó que la muerte del animal fue por envenenamiento y se descartó que se produjera de manera casual.

