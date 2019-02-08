Público
Detenido un hombre tras hallar a su pareja descuartizada en Alcalá de Henares

La madre de la víctima había denunciado su desaparición en el mes de diciembre.

Imagen de archivo de un furgón policial.

La Policía Nacional ha detenido esta madrugada a un hombre de 42 años tras el hallazgo del cadáver de una mujer descuartizada en un arcón frigorífico en una vivienda de Alcalá de Henares, en Madrid.

La investigación comenzó cuando una mujer denunció el pasado 30 de diciembre de 2018 la desaparición de su hija, española de 22 años, de la que no sabía nada desde septiembre de 2017. La Policía de Alcalá de Henares comenzó con un trabajo "muy dificultoso", preguntando en el entorno de la desaparecida, a familiares y amigos.

Este jueves los agentes consiguieron una entrada y registro de la vivienda donde la chica desaparecía había vivido con su pareja sentimental, ubicada en la calle Camino Santiago, y allí se encontraron la cámara frigorífica con el cuerpo de una mujer descuartizado. Todo apunta a que se trata del cadáver de la chica desaparecida, pero tienen que confirmarlo con la autopsia.

Posteriormente, sobre las 4.30 horas de este viernes, la Policía Nacional ha detenido en plena vía pública al que fuera su pareja sentimental, un hombre de 42 años y nacionalidad española, como presunto implicado en los hechos. No cuenta con antecedentes y había estado viviendo con la joven hasta su desaparición.

Se encarga de la investigación el Grupo V de Homicidios de la Brigada Provincial de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid.

