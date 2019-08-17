Detenido un hombre en Madrid por violar y robar a una transexual y atracar a otra

La Policía Nacional detuvo este viernes a un hombre de 26 años acusado de violar y robar a una mujer transgénero a punta de cuchillo en el madrileño barrio de Chueca, tras haber atracado a otra mujer cuando sacaba dinero en un cajero automático.
El suceso ocurrió a las 7:00 horas del viernes en la calle Fuencarral cuando el supuesto agresor atracó primero a una mujer ecuatoriana de 44 años, a la que obligó con un cuchillo a darle el dinero que estaba sacando de un cajero, según ha relatado una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid.
La primera víctima alertó a los agentes, que minutos después descubrieron al hombre mientras éste agredía a una mujer transgénero con el cuchillo que portaba, a quien le había provocado varios cortes, además de robarle el móvil.
Ya en comisaría, la mujer transgénero, de 30 años y origen peruano, explicó que además de robarle, el supuesto agresor la había violado, tras introducirla a la fuerza en un garaje, donde había cometido una agresión sexual con penetración mientras mantenía el cuchillo en el cuello de la agredida.
Al descubrirle, los agentes obligaron al supuesto agresor a soltar a la víctima, le engrilletaron y recuperaron el teléfono móvil sustraído. Sobre el detenido pesan dos acusaciones por robo y otra por violación.
