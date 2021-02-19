ourense
Un hombre ha sido detenido esta madrugada en la ciudad de Ourense por apuñalar y matar a una mujer de 22 años y herir gravemente al novio de esta.
Según fuentes consultadas por Efe, el homicidio fue perpetrado hacia las 05.00 horas en una vivienda de la zona de Velle y el presunto autor ha sido detenido.
La Policía investiga las causas de la muerte y si se trata de un posible caso de violencia de género aunque, por el momento, no descarta ninguna hipótesis
