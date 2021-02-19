Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre tras matar a una mujer de 22 años y herir grave a su novio

Asesinato Detenido un hombre tras matar a una mujer de 22 años y herir grave a su novio

La Policía investiga las causas de la muerte y si se trata de un posible caso de violencia de género.

efectivos de la policía nacional
En la imagen, efectivos de la policía nacional en el lugar en donde se ha producido el suceso. Brais Lorenzo / EFE

ourense

Un hombre ha sido detenido esta madrugada en la ciudad de Ourense por apuñalar y matar a una mujer de 22 años y herir gravemente al novio de esta.

Según fuentes consultadas por Efe, el homicidio fue perpetrado hacia las 05.00 horas en una vivienda de la zona de Velle y el presunto autor ha sido detenido.

La Policía investiga las causas de la muerte y si se trata de un posible caso de violencia de género aunque, por el momento, no descarta ninguna hipótesis

