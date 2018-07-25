La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven en relación a la denuncia interpuesta por una menor por una agresión sexual sufrida el pasado lunes en las fiestas del Carmín, en Pola de Siero, parroquia del concejo asturiano de Siero.

El joven ha sido trasladado este miércoles por la mañana al edificio de los juzgados de Siero para pasar en las próximas horas a disposición del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 en funciones de guardia, que acaba de recibir los atestados, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias (TSJA).

La Policía Nacional abrió el lunes una investigación tras recibir la denuncia de una menor por una agresión sexual sufrida en la romería del Carmín, donde cada año se dan cita miles de jóvenes.

La víctima fue atendida inicialmente en el centro de salud y posteriormente fue trasladada hasta el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA) para ser examinada por los facultativos.

El concejal de Seguridad Ciudadana de Siero, César Manuel Díaz Rodríguez, explicó ayer que los hechos denunciados ocurrieron en "la parte sur del prao" de La Sobatiella, donde la menor, acompañada de dos amigas, se encontraba celebrando las fiestas.

Nada más tener conocimiento de la denuncia, se presentaron en la zona agentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, Policía Local, Protección Civil y Cruz Roja para auxiliar a la víctima, a la que derivaron al punto de atención violeta instalado en La Sobatiella.

Este año, la Concejalía de Bienestar Social y la Sociedad de Festejos se habían unido para lanzar un mensaje en la camiseta oficial de la fiesta: "Tolerancia cero a las agresiones machistas".

La organización del Carmín había establecido un punto de atención en el centro de coordinación de la fiesta, donde personal sanitario, de Cruz Roja, Protección Civil y policías estaban preparados para ayudar a posibles víctimas de abusos o agresiones.

Los lemas de las camisetas se volcaron este año apoyando a la víctima de La manada, de Pamplona. "Qué parte del no es no, no entiendes", eran algunos de los eslóganes.